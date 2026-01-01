Unprecedented stagnation is affecting Gaza markets

Shafaqna English- The Gaza Strip’s markets are experiencing severe stagnation and economic decline due to ongoing Israeli war repercussions, strict closure policies, and restrictions on goods and raw materials essential for revitalizing various sectors.

Residents face worsening living conditions, with rising unemployment and poverty, and diminishing income sources. This directly impacts purchasing power and causes widespread market paralysis. During the war and ceasefire periods, the economic crisis deepened because of continued Israeli restrictions on goods and trucks, leaving many sectors in ruin without any real chance for recovery or revival.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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