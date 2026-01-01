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NY Mayor condemns US-Israeli war

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Shafaqna English- Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor, denounced the US-Israeli war on Iran, saying it must end immediately.

In a post published on X, Mamdani said the war began three months ago and has already caused heavy human and economic losses.

“Thousands of civilians have lost their lives,” Mamdani wrote, adding that “thirteen US servicemembers will never come home to their families.”

He also linked the conflict to growing financial pressure in the United States, citing rising fuel and grocery prices.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

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