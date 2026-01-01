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UK: Thousands of households face water supply disruptions due to Heatwave 

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Shafaqna English- Thousands of households in ​southeast England face water supply disruptions due to Heatwave and dry spring.

The disruption affected over 20,000 people at its height, including around 8,000 left without supply in the coastal town of Whitstable, South East Water’s incident manager Matthew ​Dean said, with people queuing to secure emergency water supplies on Friday.
Britain, like much of Europe, has been hit by a ‌heatwave in the last ‌week, stoking demand for water, while well-below-average rainfall levels ‌in ⁠March and April ⁠left some reservoirs under pressure, according to the Environment Agency.

Sources: Arab News

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