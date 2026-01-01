Cultural warfare through erasure of heritage-rich architecture in Lebanon

Shafaqna English– Urban centers, particularly in Beirut’s southern suburbs and south Lebanon, have suffered the destruction of heritage-rich districts by Israel. This erases the spatial memory and cultural character that defined Lebanese identity. A large number of these sites enjoy enhanced protection from UNESCO. The destruction extends to intangible culture. The elimination of Lebanese identity through architectural erasure demands urgent international attention.

In its widespread demolition campaign in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military is destroying cultural and religious heritage. The devastation has been documented by the NGO Green Southerners, which denounces the actions as a direct attack on the historic bond between residents and their land.

A video shared online shows an Israeli excavator demolishing a convent in the village of Yaroun in southern Lebanon. The video was filmed from a distance because the residents of Yaroun have not been allowed to return.

Israeli attacks endangering heritage sites in the ancient city of Tyre

Israel has issued repeated evacuation warnings to swathes of the southern coastal city of Tyre in recent days and carried out heavy strikes.

Lebanon’s Culture Minister Ghassan Salame states that relentless Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s south are endangering heritage sites, including those in the ancient city of Tyre.

“Bombings fell very close to the ruins of Tyre,” a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Salame said.

Medieval Beaufort Castle, overlooking Nabatieh, was directly hit

The Medieval Beaufort Castle overlooking Nabatieh was directly hit by an Israeli strike, Lebanon’s Culture Minister Ghassan Salame said. The castle dates back to the 12th century.

On Wednesday, an AFP correspondent saw smoke rising near Beaufort castle after what appeared to be artillery fire.

The south Lebanon municipality of Arnoun, where the historic Beaufort castle is located, said in a statement on Facebook that it “condemns in the strongest terms the attack that targeted” the site, blaming Israeli bombardment and urging authorities to protect it “from further damage.”

Israeli forces used the castle, also known as Qalaat Al-Chakif, as a base during their previous two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000.

Lebanon decries Israeli attacks damaging heritage sites

Lebanese authorities on Thursday decried Israeli attacks near UNESCO-protected historic sites and landmarks in the country’s south.

Culture Minister Ghassan Salame “made numerous contacts with his counterparts worldwide and relevant international organizations to draw their attention to the huge damage to archaeological sites and heritage districts” in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency said.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on X that “nothing can justify the ongoing attacks on the Tyre and Nabatieh regions and the destruction of their historical landmarks.”

Architectural erasure or urbicide in southern Lebanon

While Apple has been accused of “disappearing” southern Lebanese villages from its Maps app, many heritage advocates say this elimination is actually happening, physically and in real time, on the ground. But this larger issue of cultural and architectural erasure in southern Lebanese villages.

The Lebanese non-governmental organization (NGO) Biladi, which specializes in heritage protection, has been cataloguing the ongoing destruction of churches and predominantly Ottoman-era, vernacular architectural heritage in the area. Joanne Farchakh Bajjaly, president of Biladi, said while UNESCO World Heritage sites remain vulnerable, the real issue is one of “urbicide” — the erasure of all architectural heritage — in the southern villages.

UNESCO granted 73 heritage sites in Lebanon provisional enhanced protection

In November 2024, during a previous war between Israel and Lebanon, UNESCO granted 34 heritage sites in Lebanon, including Tyre and Beaufort Castle, “provisional enhanced protection.”

“Non-compliance with these clauses would constitute ‘serious violations’ of the 1954 Hague Convention and… potential grounds for prosecution,” it said at the time. This April, UNESCO added another 39 Lebanese sites to the list.

Bombing of cultural sites is a form of cultural warfare

The deliberate bombing of mosques, churches, museums, Ottoman markets and piazzas, and traditional neighborhoods does more than destroy architecture. It reflects a form of cultural warfare, erasing communal presence through the elimination of historical markers.

“The Israelis, in their seemingly wanton destruction of heritage and religious sites, are committing war crimes”, Badawi, an archaeologist, said.

Sources: Aljazeera, Arab News, Mei.edu, TRT World, France 24

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