UN calls for protecting children online

Shafaqna English- The United Nations’ Human Rights Office on Friday said that protecting children online is an urgent priority.
The United Nations’ Human Rights Office called for more robust regulation and oversight by governments to make online platforms safer for children.
“Enhancing protection of children online is an urgent priority that we need to make sure not only gets done – but that it gets done right,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said in a statement.
He added that technology companies need to embed child safety into their platforms.
Sources: Reuters