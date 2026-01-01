UN calls for protecting children online

The United Nations’ Human ​Rights Office called for more robust regulation and ​oversight by ​governments to make online ⁠platforms safer for ​children.

“Enhancing protection of ​children online is an urgent priority that we ​need to make ​sure not only gets ‌done – ⁠but that it gets done right,” UN High Commissioner ​for Human ​Rights ⁠Volker Tuerk said in ​a statement.

He added ​that ⁠technology companies need to embed child ⁠safety ​into their ​platforms.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com