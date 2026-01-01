Report: Hajj pilgrimage becoming more dangerous due to global heating

Shafaqna English- Hajj pilgrimage is becoming more dangerous due to global heating and has “fundamentally altered” the climate of Mecca, new analysis has found.

Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels mean scorching temperatures of 40C (104F) are now regularly experienced in May, the study showed. In past decades, such peaks would only have occurred in summer. The researchers said that hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, would take place amid dangerous heat almost year-round by the end of the century without a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.

Sources: Guardian

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