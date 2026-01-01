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PSG never gets satisfied

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Shafaqna English– Winning the Champions League last year hasn’t reduced Paris St Germain’s desire for success. Both captain Marquinhos and manager Luis Enrique emphasize that the club’s first-ever European title has only made them want to win even more trophies.

After securing the trophy for the first time last season, PSG now face Arsenal in the final on Saturday(30 May 2026) at the Puskas Arena, aiming to confirm their position amongst Europe’s elite clubs.

According to Marquinhos, the intense emotional thrill from their 5-0 win against Inter Milan in last year’s final has only strengthened the team’s resolve to relive that moment.

Source: Reuters

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