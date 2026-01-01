Arsenal’s solidity against PSG storm

Shafaqna English– The key factor in Arsenal’s quest for European glory on Saturday(30 May 2026) is likely to be how effectively their core group of players deals with PSG’s rampaging attacking force.

Freed from the stress of trying to secure the Premier League trophy, Arsenal now set their sights on a sparkling double and the evidence that they have firmly established themselves among Europe’s finest.

In Budapest, they come up against a tough challenge from Luis Enrique’s exceptional PSG side, which possesses a unique combination of dazzling creativity, tactical smartness, and relentless hard work.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has constructed a central backbone for his team that could turn out to be exactly the right counter to PSG’s strengths.

Source: Reuters

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