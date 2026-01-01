Saudi Arabia announces end of Hajj 2026 with over 1.7M pilgrims

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Arabian Government has declared the Hajj 2026 closed after more than 1.7 million pilgrims from around the world participated in the pilgrimage.

The announcement was made by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Makkah region and deputy chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, in a televised statement on the eve of the completion of the annual pilgrimage.

Prince Saud said the 2026/1447 AH Hajj season witnessed “an integrated system of security, organization and services” that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and safely.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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