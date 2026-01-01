Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 29 May 2026

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration, about 60,000 Muslim worshipers observed the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation police reportedly prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from entering the Mosque and many others from entering Jerusalem to observe the Friday khutba and prayer.

Meanwhile, a number of Jerusalemite men and women, who are banned from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in the holy city’s streets.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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