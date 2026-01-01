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Iraq’s Prime Minister visits Imam Ali (AS) shrine in Najaf + [Video]

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Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in the holy city of Najaf and immediately headed to the Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) to perform a pilgrimage upon his arrival.

According to Shafaqna, citing the Iraqi National News Agency (INA), Al-Zaidi was received at Najaf Airport by Issa Al-Kharsan, the custodian of the Alawi Holy Shrine.

The Prime Minister later visited the grave of his father, who passed away several months ago. Following the visit, he departed the province without any official ceremonies or formal protocol arrangements.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

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