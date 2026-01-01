Netherlands: An attack on a mosque raises concern among Muslim community

Shafaqna English- A group attacked a mosque in Rotterdam, Netherlands overnight, amplifying fears among worshippers amid a rise in attacks targeting Muslims and mosques.

The Islamic Foundation Netherlands (ISN) reported that around 22:40 GMT, six unidentified individuals vandalized the Mevlana mosque. Despite several calls to police by mosque officials, officers arrived only after the perpetrators had fled. When police arrived, they did not view the incident as a threat requiring immediate action.