[Shafaqna exclusive] Eid al-Ghadir and social justice

Shafaqna English– On the 18th day of Dhu’l-Hijja, the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) set forth toward Mecca, accompanied by thousands of his followers. As this was the final Hajj of his life, it would come to be known as the “Farewell Pilgrimage” (Hajjat al-Wada). Upon the conclusion of the rituals, as the Prophet and his companions were making their return journey to Medina, the 67th verse of Surah al-Ma’idah was revealed: “O Messenger, announce that which has been revealed to you from your Lord, and if you do not, then your prophethood would not be fulfilled.” This verse is subsequently revered as the “Verse of Propagation” (Ayat al-Tabligh). Eid al-Ghadir stands as one of the most significant celebrations in Islam.

Eid al-Ghadir, also known as the Festival of Wilayah (Guardianship), is not merely a historical event; it is an enduring divine manifesto for the continuation of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission—a legacy that has persisted through the ages within Muslim communities. Ghadir embodies a philosophy: the logic of devotion to Wilayah, of steadfast loyalty to the Truth, and of standing beside the Commander of the Faithful in every era. To embrace Ghadir today is to live in the likeness of Ali (AS): to uphold justice as he did, to confront corruption with his fervor, and to dedicate one’s life to the service of the people as he so selflessly did.

From the time of the event at Ghadir to this very day, the leaders of the Islamic faith have sought to emulate Imam Ali (AS) as the paragon of their leadership, striving to establish social justice in his image. These leaders recognize the Prophet’s (PBUH) successor profoundly; they know that Ali (AS) was a man who stood staunchly against corruption, who prioritized the needs of the people above his own, and who, through his unwavering integrity, justice, and valor, earned the profound love of the masses in an age once defined by ignorance.

Imam Ali (AS) and social justice

Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), the Commander of the Faithful, regarded justice as a divine obligation. Throughout his nearly five years of leadership, he never sacrificed justice for expediency or political advantage. He consistently emphasized meritocracy, making competence and worthiness the foremost criteria in appointing officials and assigning positions of authority.

Numerous sayings of Imam Ali (AS) concerning social justice have been preserved. Among them are the following:

“Let your kindness and goodwill embrace all people, and extend your fairness and justice even to your enemies.”

“The most just of people is the one who treats with fairness even the person who has wronged him.”

“Treat people with equity and fairness—yourself, your family, your relatives, and those whom you hold dear—and uphold justice alike toward friend and foe.”

Both the companions and even the adversaries of Imam Ali (AS) who lived during his time and interacted with him left countless accounts of his unwavering commitment to justice.

One of his companions relates:

“One night, the Commander of the Faithful entered the treasury office to record the distribution of public funds in the accounts ledger. While he was working, Talha and Zubayr arrived. Imam Ali (AS) immediately extinguished the lamp that was burning before him and ordered another lamp to be brought from his home. Surprised, they asked, “What difference is there between these two lamps?” He replied, “The oil of the first lamp belongs to the public treasury. It is not proper that I use its light while engaging in a private conversation with you.”

This incident stands as a remarkable testament to Imam Ali’s (AS) scrupulous integrity and profound sense of accountability in safeguarding public resources.

The influence of Ghadir on Imam Khomeini (ra)

Imam Khomeini (ra) was the flag bearer of Ghadir thought in the contemporary era, who conveyed this profound understanding to us. According to Imam Khomeini, the Ghadir event happened so that everyone could be effective in their destiny. All men and women must pledge allegiance (to the Wilayah) and have a collective presence.

Imam Khomeini (ra), as a jurist who personally experienced the establishment and administration of an Islamic government, placed special emphasis on understanding and drawing inspiration from the governance of Imam Ali (AS). For him, the event of Ghadir was not merely a religious celebration or ceremonial occasion; rather, it served as an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the principles and practices of Ali (AS) governance.

Imam Khomeini (ra) believed that greater attention should be given to the character, conduct, and governing methodology of Imam Ali (AS), for this model provides invaluable guidance for administering an Islamic society founded upon justice, fairness, and Islamic ethics. He viewed Imam Ali’s (AS) leadership as a timeless example of righteous governance—one that harmonizes moral integrity with social responsibility and places the welfare of the people at the heart of political authority.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s view on Ghadir and justice

Ayatollah Khamenei believed that Ghadir, with an elevated meaning, belongs to all the Muslims.; because it represents the rule of justice, the rule of virtues, the Wilayah of God. If we aspire to be true followers of Imam Ali (AS), we should make ourselves and our lives closer to justice. The biggest work is to spread justice as much as possible. For, the scope of justice is unlimited, the more we manage to establish justice in the society, the more we will look like Imam Ali (AS) and rely on his wilayah.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that today the world population are thirsty for justice. Despite all the advances in science, all the research on life and existence, all the amazing discoveries and inventions in the area of ethics, the major powers boast about their domineering, invading, oppressive actions and their ignorance of the vote of the people. In his view, those who do not consider ethics, justice, and rights of others in their actions, act like animals. Human spirit respects these values; human life depends on these values. The globe, heavens and earth depend on justice. The heavens and earth were established by justice. Then, justice is ignored in this manner.

Source: Kayhan, Al-shia, Mehrnews, Khamenei.ir

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