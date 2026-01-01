Saudi Health Ministry: No cases of epidemics or health threats reported during Hajj 2026

Shafaqna English- The 2026 Hajj season was entirely free of epidemics or public health threats, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced.

Fahad Al-Jalajel said that this milestone reflects the deep care the Kingdom’s leadership bestows upon the health and safety of the pilgrims, showcasing the readiness of the health system and its seamless integration with other government agencies. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia recognizes its global responsibility to protect human health during this massive human gathering.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

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