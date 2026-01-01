London’s deputy mayor criticizes Unite Kingdom rally for Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- A London deputy mayor criticized the recent Unite the Kingdom rally for Islamophobia, stating it does not represent London at all. Meanwhile, she celebrated Eid in Trafalgar Square.

The 20th annual Eid In The Square festival in central London on Saturday marked the conclusion of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting. Two weeks earlier, the same square hosted activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march, where speakers called for Islam to be “removed” from Parliament and insisted it was “time” for Muslims to leave the country. Debbie Weekes-Bernard, London’s deputy mayor for communities and social justice, said that rhetoric did not reflect the London she knows.