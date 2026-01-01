Davao hosts 11th Philippine Halal Expo

Shafaqna English- The 11th Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo (PHTTE) will take place from June 3 to 5 in Davao City, bringing together government agencies, investors, tourism stakeholders, and halal industry leaders to strengthen international partnerships and promote the Philippines as an emerging hub in the global halal economy, according to Sun Star.

The three-day event, organized by Universal Islamic Center Inc., will be held at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang and is expected to feature more than 80 exhibitors, international business-matching sessions, investment discussions, halal tourism promotions, and cultural presentations.

Organizers said the expo aims to create new opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those based in Mindanao, while enhancing the country’s presence in the rapidly growing global halal market.

One of the event’s key highlights will be the soft opening of the Universal Halal Hub, a permanent facility in Davao City that will provide year-round support for halal businesses and MSMEs. The hub will serve as a marketplace and showcase center for halal-certified products, helping businesses maintain visibility and market access beyond trade fairs and exhibitions.

According to organizers, the initiative is also expected to strengthen halal trade cooperation between the Philippines and Malaysia by featuring trusted Malaysian halal products alongside locally produced goods.

“The Philippine halal industry represents not only economic opportunity but also cultural understanding, inclusivity, quality, and global collaboration,” said Marilou W. Ampuan Al Hajj, founder-president of the Universal Islamic Center-Halal Certifier.

The expo is expected to attract diplomatic missions, government representatives, investors, academics, media organizations, tourism operators, and members of the Muslim community. Participants will have access to product exhibitions, culinary demonstrations, business networking opportunities, conferences, and forums featuring local and international experts.

Industry stakeholders, including airlines, hospitality providers, and tourism companies, are also expected to participate, highlighting opportunities within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

Organizers noted that interest in halal products continues to expand beyond Muslim consumers, with previous editions of the expo attracting significant participation from non-Muslims seeking healthier food options and a deeper understanding of halal standards and culture.

Source: Sun Star

www.shafaqna.com