Saudi Arabia begins planning for next Hajj season

Shafaqna English- Preparations for next year’s Hajj pilgrimage have already begun even before the last pilgrims depart for their home countries, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced.

More than 1.7 million pilgrims performed Hajj this year, according to figures released by the General Authority for Statistics, including 1,546,655 pilgrims from abroad and 160,646 citizens and residents from within the Kingdom.

The ministry said that the end of one Hajj season marks the beginning of preparations for the next, with security and operational plans undergoing immediate review and development in Mina once the pilgrimage rituals are compl

Sources: Arab News

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