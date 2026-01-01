China’s economy faces risk of recession

Shafaqna English– Data published on Sunday(31 May 2026) by an official source showed that China’s factory sector ground to a halt in May, as export orders shrank and input prices continued to climb. The figures have added to fears that despite some resilience in services and high-tech manufacturing, the momentum of the world’s second-largest economy is fading.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China’s official manufacturing PMI slipped to 50 in May from 50.3 in April. The reading was in line with the median estimate from a Reuters economist poll and straddles the 50-mark that indicates whether activity is growing or shrinking.

This marked the lowest level in three months, coming after figures released earlier in May indicated that China’s growth momentum had slowed in April, even though exports saw a rebound.

Source: Reuters

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