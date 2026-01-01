Canada is new destination for Americans seeking citizenship

Shafaqna English– Although relations between the U.S. and Canada have become strained during Donald Trump’s presidency, figures on Canadian citizenship approvals under newly expanded rules indicate that a significant number of Americans would welcome the opportunity to become Canadian citizens.

Data from Canada’s immigration agency shows that, so far this year, the number of approvals for citizenship by descent has risen by over 1,000 per month. This follows the introduction of new rules that allow more descendants of Canadians to claim citizenship, compared to the old rules which only permitted first-generation descendants.

Source: Reuters

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