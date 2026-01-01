WHO director appeals for safe burials as Ebola spreads

Shafaqna English– The WHO chief traveled on Saturday(30 May 2026) to the Congolese province that has been hardest hit by an Ebola outbreak. As officials race to control the fatal disease, he urged local residents to seek treatment and adhere to safe burial protocols.

The current Ebola outbreak, the 17th in the DRC and the third-largest since the virus was discovered half a century ago, is overtaking the international response. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged this reality earlier this week, prior to his Thursday trip to Kinshasa.

Brazil stated on Saturday that it is probing a suspected Ebola case in Sao Paulo state linked to a man with recent travel history to Congo, coinciding with his visit. According to authorities, the patient is in isolation at a specialist hospital.

Source: Reuters

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