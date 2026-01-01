Iraq’s holy cities to recover life after US-Israeli war on Iran

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s holy cities are beginning to recover from months of disruption caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran. The reopening of airports and land crossings has brought foreign pilgrims back to Najaf and Karbala during Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha, helping revive hotels, markets and transport services that were hit hard by the collapse in religious travel.

Religious travel is one of Iraq’s largest non-oil economic sectors, generating more than $9 billion in direct and indirect revenue annually and supporting thousands of businesses and families in the country’s main pilgrimage destinations.

Yet officials say the rebound remains incomplete. “Foreign pilgrims are still below the desired level, and we need more time for conditions to fully stabilize,” Najaf Governor Youssef Kanawi told Shafaq News.

In neighboring Karbala, hotels have reopened and visitor numbers have gradually improved since the fighting ended. Pilgrims have arrived from Iran, Arab countries and other destinations, providing a boost to local businesses ahead of one of the busiest periods on the religious calendar.

Sources: Shafaq News

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