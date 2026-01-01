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Saudi Arabia resets holy sites after Hajj 2026

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Shafaqna English- With the 2026 Hajj season now over and pilgrims leaving Mecca, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, Saudi authorities have begun a major operation, including dismantling temporary facilities, maintaining infrastructure and preparing the holy sites for next year’s pilgrimage.

In Mina, temporary facilities are inspected, repaired, dismantled, or stored for reuse. Roads are cleared, cooling systems are serviced, and emergency equipment is returned to regional facilities after technical inspections.

According to T.J., a representative of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the authority begins operational closure procedures immediately after the pilgrimage ends.

Sources: Arab News

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