Gold on the verge of turning point

Shafaqna English– The price of gold is approaching a critical juncture that could decide whether it deepens its losses for the year or establishes a foundation that might lead to a price recovery.

Gold’s difficulties began early this year, with its price surging sharply higher before crashing rapidly on January 30. Technical analysts call this pattern a blow-off top, which typically signals the end of a rally. Since that point, gold’s efforts to bounce back have shown progressively lower highs, a clear indicator of a bearish trend.

Source: Reuters

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