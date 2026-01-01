Unprecedented wealth creation for Guyana

Shafaqna English– Even before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran caused oil prices to rise, Guyana was already the fastest-growing economy in the world. Now, this small Caribbean nation of nearly one million people stands to gain an even greater windfall as the conflict transforms global energy markets.

This conflict, responsible for one of the largest energy disruptions in history, highlights the growing strategic importance of politically stable nations such as Guyana, which offer unrestricted access to their estimated 11 billion barrels of oil reserves.

The resulting oil windfall is intensifying pressure from business owners and local residents on the government to use its billions to boost other areas of the economy.

Source: Reuters

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