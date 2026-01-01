[Video] Sa’d’s Burial & Marrying Zaynab bint Jahash

Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 63.

Sa’d was a very high ranking companion and a shaheed. Prophet Muhammad took much more care during his burial than he normally would, yet he still chided someone who said that he would go straight to heaven.

Lesson: If you have bad akhlaq, even the prophet cannot help you against the consequences Later, Prophet Muhammad proposed Zaynab bint Jahash marry his adopted son and ex-slave Zayd ibn Haritha. When the couple was unable to get along and got a divorce, the Prophet married Zaynab instead.

This broke multiple societal taboos:

1) Making marriage between the upper class and lower class seem acceptable and

2) Showing that the rules between father/son relations do not apply to adopted sons.

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

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