PSG’s secret to success: From talent to belief

Shafaqna English– While talent, depth, and tactical refinement have fueled Paris Saint-Germain’s back-to-back Champions League victories, club insiders insist that the first thing they credit for their rise to the summit of European football is something more abstract: belief.

When Luis Enrique arrived in Paris in 2023, he promised a change in culture rather than immediate stardom. The Spaniard wanted a team where collective effort and sacrifice were more important than individual status—a squad where even the biggest names would defend, press, and suffer together.

After winning two Champions League titles, his players now talk about him not so much as a coach, but rather as an architect and a leader of people.

Following a 1-1 tie after extra time in Saturday’s(30 May 2026) final, PSG beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties. Afterwards, defender Achraf Hakimi stated, “It’s not easy to win back-to-back, but we did it.”

Source: Reuters

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