San Antonio Spurs chasing another NBA title

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(3 Jun 2026), San Antonio will host the New York Knicks at home for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The two teams have faced each other once before in the Finals, when San Antonio won the 1999 championship in five games.

That victory was the first of five titles for the Spurs. Their most recent Finals appearance was in 2014, where they defeated the Miami Heat in five games.

Now making their first playoff appearance since Wembanyama became the face of the franchise, San Antonio is just four wins away from adding another championship to their collection. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson believes that his team’s lack of experience is no longer a limiting factor at this stage.

Source: Reuters

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