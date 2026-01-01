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Roland Garros: Early farewell for Coco Gauff

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Shafaqna English– In a dramatic upset at the French Open on Saturday(30 May 2026), defending champion Coco Gauff was knocked out by Anastasia Potapova. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka navigated the turmoil and defeated Daria Kasatkina to advance to the fourth round of Roland Garros.

Following a tough two days at the claycourt Grand Slam that saw Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic eliminated, Gauff was unable to perform at her best, losing 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 and exiting the tournament.

SourceReuters

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