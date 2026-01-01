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PSG victory celebrations descended into violence

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Shafaqna English– Following Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in Saturday’s(30 May 2026) Champions League final, Paris police mobilized thousands of officers to manage crowds across several hot spots in the city, deploying tear gas and making dozens of arrests.

A news channel aired footage revealing scenes of tension and short skirmishes around PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium in western Paris, where over 40,000 spectators had gathered to watch the team secure its second consecutive championship on giant screens.

SourceReuters

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