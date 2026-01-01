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Horses panic in Rome due to police fireworks

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Shafaqna English– Police reported that an unauthorized firework display by a traffic policeman at a late-night parade rehearsal for Italy’s Republic Day startled a large number of horses, prompting them to flee through Rome and resulting in injuries to multiple riders.

The sudden loud noises just before 11:30 PM on Friday(29 May 2026) frightened the horses used in the ceremony. Some of the horses had riders on them, while others were being walked by handlers on foot.

Approximately 35 horses ran away onto the crowded Via Cristoforo Colombo, where some motorists filmed them as they raced down the street. The final horse was found at daybreak, roughly 14 kilometers (9 miles) away from where the incident began.

SourceReuters

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