British foreign minister’s trip to China and India

Shafaqna English– Yvette Cooper, the UK’s foreign minister, is scheduled to depart for China this Monday(1 Jun 2026), and later in the same week she will continue on to India. These visits will address global challenges including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the most recent Ebola outbreak.

The government announced that on June 2, Cooper is scheduled to meet China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng. A day later, she will head to Shenzhen, the southern tech hub, for a science and technology-oriented program.

Source: Reuters

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