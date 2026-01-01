AI’s energy boom challenges global power grids

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence is rapidly increasing electricity demand worldwide, creating new challenges for power grids while also offering tools to improve energy efficiency and grid management.

Speaking at Data Centre LIVE London, Dr Ben Krikler of Centrica said AI is both a major consumer of electricity and a potential solution for optimizing energy systems. He noted that AI-driven power demand could quadruple over the next decade, increasing pressure on grid infrastructure.

Krikler highlighted innovations such as DC-connected microgrids, which could improve data center energy efficiency by up to 20%, and stressed the importance of flexible energy use, including shifting AI workloads during peak demand periods.

He also warned that energy infrastructure development is struggling to keep pace with AI’s rapid growth, creating grid connection bottlenecks. Despite these challenges, he said AI could play a key role in advancing energy storage, renewable integration and decentralized energy-sharing networks, supporting a more efficient and sustainable power system.

Source: Energy Digital

www.shafaqna.com