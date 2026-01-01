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Satellite imagery reveals erasure of southern Gaza by Israel

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Shafaqna English- The Sheikh Mohammed cemetery in the Maan area of Khan Younis has been wiped from the map and replaced by the tents and armoured vehicles of an Israeli military outpost, according to recently updated satellite imagery added to Google Earth.

The high-resolution pictures, captured on February 25, 2026, expose a landscape where entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to ash, and the surviving population is squeezed into suffocating encampments that spill onto the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea.

Sources: Aljazeera

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