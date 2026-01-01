AI strengthens environmental monitoring across Hajj routes

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Environmental Compliance announced a 145 % increase in inspection rounds targeting high-environmental-impact activities during the Hajj season, compared with the previous season.

Ali Al-Ghamdi, CEO of the center, said that this year’s monitoring and inspection relied on more than 200 satellite images, enhanced with artificial intelligence analysis and a team of specialists, to cover a wider area around the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites.

Sources: Arab News

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