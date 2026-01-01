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Pope Leo renews his appeal for peace

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Shafaqna English- Pope Leo prays that God guide world leaders towards a just and lasting peace.

The Pope returned to the theme of peace during the Angelus in St Peter’s Square, where more than 20,000 people had gathered. Once again, he appealed for prayers for peace.

“Throughout the month of May, the whole Church has raised a united prayer for peace. The faithful have entrusted to the Virgin Mary’s intercession those people devastated by war. May divine Wisdom enlighten the consciences of those who hold authority and guide their decisions towards the sincere pursuit of a just and lasting peace.”

Sources: Vatican News

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