WHO chief calls on countries to restrict travel due to Ebola

Shafaqna English- Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries, that have imposed travel restrictions and closed their borders following the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, to reconsider the measures.

everal countries announced travel bans and temporary border measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Canada and the US have imposed travel restrictions and visa suspensions for residents from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, citing the outbreak.

Rwanda and Uganda have limited travel options to Congo. The two countries share a border with Congo.

Foreign nationals who have travelled through Congo in the last 30 days are not allowed entry into Rwanda.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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