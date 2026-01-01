English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

WHO chief calls on countries to restrict travel due to Ebola

0

Shafaqna English-  Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries, that have imposed travel restrictions and closed their borders following the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, to reconsider the measures.

everal countries announced travel bans and temporary border measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Canada and the US have imposed travel restrictions and visa suspensions for residents from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, citing the outbreak.

Rwanda and Uganda have limited travel options to Congo. The two countries share a border with Congo.

Foreign nationals who have travelled through Congo in the last 30 days are not allowed entry into Rwanda.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

British foreign minister’s trip to China and India

asadian

WHO director appeals for safe burials as Ebola spreads

asadian

WHO calls on Afghanistan to take flood safety measures seriously

leila yazdani

WHO chief appeals for ceasefire amid DR Congo Ebola outbreak

nafiseh yazdani

WHO chief: Conflict fuels Ebola crisis in eastern Congo

nafiseh yazdani

Canada’s urgent action against Ebola

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.