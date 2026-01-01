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AI rally lifts Asian stock markets

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Shafaqna English– On Monday(1 Jun 2026), Asian stock markets saw gains thanks to the ongoing surge in artificial intelligence, which continued to fuel demand. This positive momentum helped counterbalance the stalled Gulf peace negotiations, which had raised doubts about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and driven oil prices higher.

Although it appears that negotiators from Washington and Tehran are trying to reach an agreement, President Donald Trump has remained noticeably quiet about how the talks are progressing. In remarks on Saturday(30 May 2026), Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that if no deal is reached, the U.S. is prepared to resume military strikes against Iran.

SourceReuters

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