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Dollar steady as Middle East peace talks results awaited

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Shafaqna English– On Monday(1 Jun 2026), the U.S. dollar remained stable after declining the previous week, with markets focusing on the outcome of Middle East peace negotiations and any hints regarding when central banks might raise interest rates. The dollar index fell slightly last week due to optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for oil shipments.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday(29 May 2026) that he would make a quick decision on a proposed agreement to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

U.S. employment data later this week will attract attention, as Fed officials signal that rate hikes might be necessary if the conflict worsens already-elevated inflation.

SourceReuters

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