Rally of South Korean tech stocks

Shafaqna English– A rally in South Korean tech stocks, including Samsung and LG, occurred on Monday(1 Jun 2026), fueled by hopes of tie-ups in AI and robotics following planned meetings between Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang and Korean executives.

Samsung Electronics, the chipmaker, was further boosted by data indicating that South Korea’s semiconductor exports surged to a record high in June, driven by the AI boom, enabling the country’s overall exports to record their biggest rise in over four decades.

A person with knowledge of the matter stated that Huang is expected to visit South Korea later this week for meetings with LG Group’s Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and other Korean business leaders.

Source: Reuters

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