France: Street violence following PSG’s title win

Shafaqna English– The French interior ministry reported on Sunday(31 May 2026) that more than 200 people were wounded and one person died in Paris following Paris Saint-Germain’s second consecutive Champions League triumph, rekindling the country’s heated discussion on street violence.

Following PSG’s nail-biting penalty shootout win over Arsenal in Budapest the previous day, which cemented their dominance in European football, fans took to the Champ de Mars open space beside the Eiffel Tower on Sunday(31 May 2026) afternoon to honor the players participating in a victory parade.

Source: Reuters

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