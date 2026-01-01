WHO commended Saudi Arabia’s success in managing Hajj 2026 with highest health standards

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) commended Saudi Arabia’s success in managing one of the world’s largest human gatherings in accordance with the highest health standards.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful Hajj season, praising the dedication of healthcare workers and their vital contribution to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for pilgrims. This recognition reflects international confidence in the efficiency of the Saudi healthcare system and its capacity to manage large-scale gatherings effectively.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com