Afghan children pursue education amid challenges

Shafaqna English- Afghan children continue to pursue education despite economic difficulties and uncertainty.

For countless families across the country, schooling remains one of the strongest hopes for a better future, even as they struggle with poverty, displacement and health challenges.

Afghanistan’s education sector, already affected by decades of conflict, continues to face significant obstacles. Many schools lack adequate facilities, with nearly half operating without access to clean water, proper sanitation or heating.

As the school day ends, 10-year-old Aisha returns home and settles by the doorway, her eyes fixed on the narrow alley outside. She is waiting for her father — not for toys or treats, but for the plastic bag he might bring home, hopefully containing a few notebooks or pencils.

In a family of eight, where her father earns daily wages by pushing a handcart through the streets of Kabul, every afghani matters.

Yet the hardships have not weakened her determination. “I want to become a doctor,” she said with a smile.

Sources: Xinhua

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