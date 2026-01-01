London dressed in red

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(31 May 2026), vast numbers of Arsenal supporters from everywhere packed the streets of north London, singing and igniting red flares to mark their club’s first Premier League championship in 22 years.

The players rode on an open-top bus alongside the shiny Premier League trophy—a prize the club had finally secured after Arsène Wenger’s “Invincibles” last claimed it during the 2003-04 season.

Going into the final game of the season, Arsenal had already wrapped up the Premier League trophy, as they held an unbeatable lead over second-place Manchester City, who ended the campaign seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.

Source: Reuters

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