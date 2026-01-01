Shock departure of former winner at Roland Garros

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(31 May 2026) at the French Open, Iga Swiatek’s 25th birthday festivities turned bitter after the former champion was defeated by 15th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round, ending her quest for a fifth title precisely when she appeared to be regaining her best form.

Swiatek’s surprising 7-5, 6-1 defeat occurred during a turbulent period at Roland Garros, following the exits of men’s top seed Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, and defending women’s champion Coco Gauff all within the previous three days.

Source: Reuters

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