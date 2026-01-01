English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Shock departure of former winner at Roland Garros

0

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(31 May 2026) at the French Open, Iga Swiatek’s 25th birthday festivities turned bitter after the former champion was defeated by 15th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round, ending her quest for a fifth title precisely when she appeared to be regaining her best form.

Swiatek’s surprising 7-5, 6-1 defeat occurred during a turbulent period at Roland Garros, following the exits of men’s top seed Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, and defending women’s champion Coco Gauff all within the previous three days.

SourceReuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Roland Garros: Early farewell for Coco Gauff

asadian

Rafael Nadal: Chronic pain never stopped me

asadian

Roland Garros became unpredictable

asadian

Strong Roland Garros opening for Zverev

asadian

Djokovic faces French rising star

asadian

Jannik Sinner becomes champion of Italian Open tennis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.