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Nvidia unveils novel AI processor

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Shafaqna English–  A new chip unveiled by Nvidia on Monday(1 Jun 2026) brings artificial intelligence features directly to laptops and desktop computers, pitting Nvidia against major players like Apple and Intel.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia who is currently in Taiwan for the Computex conference, stated that the RTX Spark PC chip is part of Nvidia’s collaboration with Microsoft to “reinvent the PC” for the AI era, following three years of joint work between the two companies.

Designed to execute AI agents on local devices rather than relying predominantly on the cloud, the chip is expected by industry specialists to revolutionize engagement with artificial intelligence.

SourceReuters

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