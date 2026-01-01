Decline in Euro zone manufacturing growth

Shafaqna English– According to a survey published on Monday(1 Jun 2026), manufacturing growth in the euro zone slowed in May, as demand for goods flattened and supply chain disruptions stemming from the Middle East war drove input costs to a four-year peak.

In May, the S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.6 from April’s 52.2, which had marked a near four-year peak, but the reading exceeded the preliminary forecast of 51.4.

A figure above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing activity.

Source: Reuters

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