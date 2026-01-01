Strike warning in Norway’s oil and gas sector

Shafaqna English– Around 8% of Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers are set to strike from June 5 should state-brokered wage talks collapse, labor union figures showed on Monday(1 Jun 2026).

A spokesperson for Offshore Norway, the organization representing the oil industry in the wage negotiations, told Reuters that it is still too early to determine how a possible strike might affect output from oil and gas fields.

Around 8,100 members of the three unions are engaged in oil production. If negotiations collapse, 617 of them would participate in an initial strike wave, with the potential to escalate the action later.

The workers are demanding wage increases that exceed the inflation rate, along with other modifications to their contracts, though they have not revealed the specifics of their requests.

Source: Reuters

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