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Russian prohibition on jet fuel exports

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Shafaqna English– The Russian government announced on Monday(1 Jun 2026) that it has imposed a ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30, citing ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Russia primarily ships jet fuel via rail to Central Asian nations such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

According to the government’s statement, the purpose of this decision is to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market.

While Russia has already limited gasoline exports, it has yet to act on diesel, though Interfax reported last week that authorities were looking into possible measures.

SourceReuters

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