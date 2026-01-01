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Recovery of four nurses with Ebola in Congo

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Shafaqna English–  According to the World Health Organization on Sunday(31 May 2026), four nurses who had been receiving treatment for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain were released from a hospital in Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo, after making a full recovery from the illness.

Additional recoveries are anticipated, particularly when patients receive an early diagnosis and have access to medical care, and as efforts to combat the outbreak are stepped up.

The agency also reported that a laboratory worker had recovered earlier this week, raising the total number of individuals who have recovered from the virus to five. However, suspected cases related to travel to affected countries are currently being investigated in Brazil and Italy.

SourceReuters

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