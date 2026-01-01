Pakistani Shias suffer from great challenges

Shafaqna English- The Pakistani Shias are a marginalized population who face targeted violence in Pakistan and suffer from great challenges that compromise their life satisfaction and mental health.

The treatment of the Shia community in Pakistan remains a serious concern, not only about governance and law enforcement but also about the very fabric of societal harmony within the country.

Shias form about 15% of Pakistan’s population

Shias form about 15% of Pakistan’s population, making it the second-largest Shia population after Iran. Shias in Pakistan come from several ethnic groups and are found throughout the country.

A 2022 country report on Pakistan by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) states that there are “significant” Shia communities in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. The same source adds that Shias are a majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan autonomous region but are a minority elsewhere in Pakistan.

Pakistani Shia are represented in all walks of life, but in many cases have succeeded in playing prominent roles in Pakistan’s cultural sphere and attaining influential, high-profile positions. Though as Muslims they are free from certain restrictions affecting other religious groups, Shi’a are still regarded as apostates by some extremist groups and individuals. As a result, many face regular hostility from extremists and public calls for members to be killed.

Shia population in Pakistan has long faced systemic discrimination

The Shia population in Pakistan, estimated to be a significant minority, has long faced systemic discrimination, targeted violence, and social marginalization. What makes the situation particularly alarming is not just the frequency of such incidents, but the apparent normalization of hostility against them. From sectarian attacks on religious gatherings to targeted killings of professionals, the pattern is both persistent and deeply disturbing.

The discrimination is not confined to acts of violence alone. It extends into everyday life, affecting access to opportunities and representation. Reports of bias in employment, underrepresentation in key institutions, and subtle social exclusion point toward a structural problem that cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents.

The Crisis Group report, citing its interview with a human rights lawyer and chair of the Shia Democratic party, notes that “many conceal typically Shia surnames on curriculum vitae or in other documents to avoid discrimination” (Crisis Group 2022-09-05, 16, footnote omitted).

Shia’s Religious observances turned into high-risk events

Processions during Muharram, which should be solemn religious observances, often take place in Pakistan under the shadow of fear. Bomb blasts, armed assaults, and threats from extremist groups have turned these gatherings into high-risk events. Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the inability or unwillingness to ensure consistent protection speaks volumes.

One cannot ignore the role of extremist outfits that operate with alarming audacity. Their rhetoric, often amplified through informal networks and, at times, unchecked public platforms, has contributed to an environment in which intolerance is not only expressed but, in some cases, indirectly enabled.

Equally concerning is the issue of accountability. While there have been instances where perpetrators were apprehended, the broader system appears inadequate in delivering justice. Investigations are often slow, prosecutions lack vigor, and convictions remain rare. This creates a dangerous cycle where impunity emboldens those who seek to perpetuate violence. For the victims and their families, justice remains elusive, further deepening their sense of alienation.

Recent Pakistani Shias’ challenge amid Middle East war

15,000 Pakistani Shias might have been deported or denied re-entry into the UAE in recent months.

Alongside the expulsion of 15,000 Pakistani Shias, the UAE has also confiscated their bank accounts and the assets accumulated while residing in the Persian Gulf country, returning them to their country of origin without any funds.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Gupta, South Asia Editor at New Lines Magazine, said on the matter: “In this punitive measure, the UAE has expelled 15,000 Shia Pakistanis who had considered this Gulf country their home for the past two decades.”

In earlier while Ashura commemorations and majalis (council) gatherings continue to be permitted in some private spaces in UAE , Shia community elders say that public mourning rituals and Shia religious events have come under increasing surveillance, with some worshippers later detained and forcibly deported to Pakistan.

Human Rights Watch also documented a rise in restrictions and security-related actions targeting Shia religious expression in the UAE in late 2020.

Shias need immediate assistance to improve safety and life opportunities

The international community has, on multiple occasions, expressed concern over violence against Shia in Pakistan. Human rights organizations have documented patterns that suggest more than sporadic unrest.

But the lack of open dialogue on this crisis prevents meaningful progress in combating violence, allowing underlying tensions to fester.

The Shias need immediate assistance from state and society to improve safety, life opportunities. Interventions for poverty alleviation, and fair education and employment opportunities need to be planned in partnership with the primary security issue.

Sources: Middle East Eye, Ecoi , Minority Rights , Icps Net , Pubmed, Global Kashmir

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